CARBONDALE, IL — Fight for justice, equity and equality: That's the message NAACP President Derrick Johnson shared with students at Southern Illinois University on Monday. Johnson gave a speech for students and members of the community.
One of the focuses of his speech was encouraging people to push for positive change on the local level. Johnson says improving equity as a country, starts in individual communities.
With graduation just around the corner, SIU law student Dan Asonye is getting ready for life after college. Something on his mind as he's getting ready to enter the working world is bringing communities like Carbondale together.
"I think if we're just going to unite the American people, it has to be something that we all have in common," Asonye said. "And that is that we all want the same things being access to opportunity, access to jobs, access to health care, access to education and all of the things that allow human beings to live a good and meaningful, healthy life."
Providing equal opportunities is something Johnson says leads to long term success as a nation.
"We prosper when we come together. Think about what America is built on. It's built on many cultures coming together," Johnson said. "If we can do that in food, or in music, or on the sports field, we can do that in society. And come together and create things that we enjoy and not allow forces of division to pull us apart. Because when that happens somebody's profiting, and not communities that are being pulled apart."
Asonye says having contestations like these at the collegiate level will benefit the people who could be tomorrow's leaders.
"It gives young people and young activists, and young students, the confidence and the support that they need to be able to take to the communities in their own way," Asonye said.
Johnson says if you want to help drive change in your community, reach out to your local NAACP chapter to find out how you can help.
Monday's trip to SIU was Johnson's first visit to southern Illinois. He's been the national NAACP president since 2017.