MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Americans spend millions of dollars every year shopping at national retailers like Walgreens and Lowe's Home Improvement. To stay in your communities, these stores have to pay property taxes.
Public records show two Walgreens locations and one Lowe's in McCracken County are attempting to cut their tax burdens in half.
Large retailers have spent years fighting back against property value assessments by local PVA offices across the country. They appeal assessments given by the property valuation administrators claiming they're too high. Multiple PVA offices across the state are reporting retailers get lawyers to force local governments to settle for lower property values.
Walgreens is appealing the McCracken County PVA's assessment of two locations on Lone Oak Road and Irvin Cobb Drive. The Lowes Home Improvement on Irvin Cobb Drive is also appealing its assessment.
Property records show Walgreens Company sold its Lone Oak Road location's store to an investment group called Cantor Fitzgerald in 2106. The sale allowed Walgreens to enter into a triple net lease with the company. The triple net lease requires Walgreens to pay the property expenses such as real estate taxes, building insurance, and maintenance in addition to rent and utilities.
A deed shows Walgreens sold the property on November 15, 2016, for $5,078,604. McCracken County (Property Valuation Administrator's Office records show from 2016 to 2020 the property was assessed at the $5 million value due to the 2016 Walgreens sale.
Based on current property tax rates, Walgreens paid $76,781.89 in taxes each year.
In 2020, Walgreens appealed the PVA's assessment and claimed the property was not worth $5 million, but instead it was worth $2.5 million. That's half of what they sold it for in 2015.
If Walgreens wins its appeal, that would result in a net loss of about $38,000 in property taxes yearly for McCracken County.
McCracken County PVA Bill Dunn said large retailers appealing property tax assessments is a nationwide trend.
Reporting from news outlets in Wisconsin, Washington and Bloomberg News calls this phenomenon the "dark store" theory.
The dark store theory allows retailers to claim their stores should be valued as if they were empty buildings, not active businesses.
We've contacted the Louisville firm representing Walgreens in the appeals process to ask what they think the property valuation should be based on. We haven't heard back. The firm, Dentons Bingham Greenbaum, is just one firm in a nationwide practice.
We also contacted the Indiana firm Faegre, Drinker, Biddle and Reath, to ask for a comment from Lowe's on the appeal.
The Irvin Cobb Lowe's is owned by Lowe's Home Centers LLC, according to PVA records. The property has been sold multiple times since 1994. Its original sale price was in 1994 for $650,000. Later in 1995, it was sold to the Teachers Retirement System for $7,351,000. It was sold again for the same price to Lowe's of Paducah. After, it was sold to Fidelity Company LLC in 1996 for $1,250,000, and the most recent sale was back to Lowe's Home Center LLC for $750,000.
PVA data shows both the Lowe's building and its parking lot were valued at $8.1 million in 2017, $8.7 million in 2018, and $8.7 million in 2019. Lowe's, like Walgreens, is appealing its assessment. It claims its property was worth $4.7 million in 2020 and will be worth $3.8 million in 2021.
The McCracken County PVA Office stands by its assessment for each property.
Right now, the Kentucky Board of Tax Appeals is reviewing the cases of Walgreens and Lowe's. The board falls under the Kentucky Claims Commission which is supposed to provide an independent, impartial and neutral forum for hearing and resolving disputes on tax issues in a timely, cost-effective alternative to the court system. The commission does not represent the PVA office. Instead, it serves as a quasi-court to hear the PVA and the retailers' cases. The PVA is being represented by the county attorney's office, which has spent $12,101.63 on litigation with Walgreens and Lowe's.
Before the state board started looking at the cases, a local tax appeal board sided with the PVA's assessment.
Dunn said when corporations don't pay their fair share of property taxes, the community takes the fall.
"It affects all of us — the school board, the library," Dunn said.
Documents from the Kentucky Board of Tax Appeals show this is not the first time Walgreens has fought with a local PVA office about its property value.
In 2019, Walgreens wanted a property in Warren County valued at $2.7 million, but after an appeal, eventually settled for a $4.1 million assessment for the 2019 and 2020 tax year. In 2018, the property was assessed at $4.95 million.
Documents show this has happened in Madison, Scott, Fayette, and Hopkins counties with Walgreens. In 2017, Walgreens successfully appealed 33 PVA assessments statewide.
WPSD has submitted an open records request with the Kentucky Office of Claims and Appeals to get more documentation on the current appeals case of Walgreens and Lowe's.