This fall some of your favorite shows will be making a return, such as Law & Order: SVU, The Blacklist, New Amsterdam and Chicago Fire. NBC is also adding two shows, Ordinary Joe and La Brea, which are both dramas.
For the full programming schedule, click here.
Mondays:
The 21st season of The Voice with new coach Ariana Grande premieres September 20 from 7-9 p.m, followed by Ordinary Joe from 9-10 p.m.
Tuesdays:
On September 21 The Voice will run a special two-hour show from 7-9 p.m followed by the season premiere of New Amsterdam from 9-10 p.m. The following week, The Voice will return to an one hour show from 7-8 p.m followed by the series premiere of La Brea from 8-9 p.m, then New Amsterdam from 9-10 p.m.
Wednesdays:
Chicago Wednesdays return beginning September 22. It begins with the season of premiere of Chicago Med from 7-8 p.m, followed by Chicago Fire then Chicago P.D.
Thursdays:
Law & Order: SVU will have a two-hour season premiere on September 23 from 7-9 p.m, followed by Law & Order: Organized Crime. The next week SVU will fill one hour and Organized Crime will have a two-hour show. Beginning October 21 The Blacklist will air from 7-8 p.m along with the two Law & Order shows.
Fridays:
Dateline NBC will run from 8-10 p.m.