Riding the momentum of a record-breaking premiere week and top-rated fall, NBC rings in the new year with a prestigious lineup of new series and returning favorites, all amplified by the spectacle of the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics.
Launching right out of the holiday season, two new series join NBC’s storied comedy brand on Tuesday nights. January 4 marks the arrival of the workplace comedy “American Auto” from Justin Spitzer (“Superstore”) and “Grand Crew,” a show about a group of Black friends navigating life and love in Los Angeles, from Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”).
Jan. 4 will also see the return of the award-winning “This Is Us,” which heads into its sixth and final season as the #1 broadcast drama in the 18-49 demographic.
A trifecta of returning comedies will also debut in 2022 with “Kenan” doing double duty on Monday nights starting Jan. 3, and pair of hits in “Young Rock” and Mr. Mayor” coming back for their own second seasons following the Olympics on March 15.
MONDAYS - “Kenan” Kicks off the New Year with Back-to-Back Episodes Mondays at 8 and 8:30 P.M., Followed by the Debut of Jimmy Fallon’s Music and Comedy Variety Game Show “That’s My Jam” at 9 P.M. and Fall Drama “Ordinary Joe” at 10 P.M.; In February at 8 P.M. “American Song Contest” Brings the Eurovision Musical Phenomenon to America, Leading into High-Stakes Thriller “The Endgame” at 10 P.M.
TUESDAYS - A One-Two Punch of New Laughs Starts the Night as “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” Make Their Time Period Debut Beginning at 8 P.M. and Setting the Stage for the Sixth and Final Chapter of Beloved Drama “This Is Us” in its Traditional Timeslot at 9 P.M., Followed by the Return of “New Amsterdam” at 10 P.M.; In March, Renée Zellweger’s True-Crime Inspired Sensation “The Thing About Pam” Bows at 10 P.M. and Later that Month, Fan-Favorites “Young Rock” and “Mr. Mayor” Return at 8 P.M. and 8:30 P.M.
WEDNESDAYS – The Windy City Continues to Own Wednesdays with the Unrivaled Triple-Header of “Chicago Med”, Followed by “Chicago Fire” and Concluding with “Chicago P.D.”
THURSDAYS: A Second Night of Drama Features a Trio of Returning Hits, Led By “The Blacklist” at 8 P.M., Followed by “Law & Order: SVU” and Capped Off by “Law & Order: Organized Crime” at 10 P.M.; Beginning in February, Dick Wolf Fans Will Rejoice as the Legendary “Law & Order” Returns After a Decade-Long Hiatus to Kick Off the Night at 8 P.M.
FRIDAYS: Friday’s #1 Newsmagazine “Dateline NBC” Returns in January at 9 P.M., and in February “The Blacklist” Returns to Its Friday Timeslot to Kick Off the Night at 8 P.M.