PADUCAH — The next time you're out for a walk on Paducah's Greenway Trail, you may notice a reminder to be kinder.
Members of the community will be out Tuesday completing a mural inside the Greenway Trail tunnel with the message "#BeKindPaducah."
Guess Anti-Bullying foundation founders Susan Guess and her daugher, McCracken County High School student Morgan Guess, will be there to help volunteers led by MAKE owner Kijsa Housman paint the kindness message on Tuesday, June 23. The first coat is up, and on Tuesday the volunteers will add another coat of color before adding their own designs to the letters.
In a news release about the volunteer effort, the Guess Foundation founders say volunteers helping with the mural will include local students and parents, as well as representatives from local businesses, mental health organizations, churches, medical groups, nonprofit organizations, academia and local government.
“It seems a most appropriate time here in our hometown to stand together and make a pledge to act with kindness,” Morgan Guess said in the news release.
Volunteers who've signed on include McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter, Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird, Paducah McCracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary and McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steven Carter.
In addition to Morgan Guess, the Guess Foundation says other students volunteering include Abby Hatton, who goes to St. Mary High School; Franklin Hayes, who attends McCracken County High School School; Jackson Mundy, who attends Paducah Tilghman High School; and Kip and Kase Siener, who go to Community Christian Academy.
Volunteers with local health care facilities, mental health services and other businesses who've signed on to volunteer include CSI President & COO David Culbertson, Four Rivers Behavioral Health Director of Public Affairs Patrick Kerr, Four Rivers Behavioral Health Vice President of Clinical Services Gretchen Roof, Baptist Health Paducah Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brad Housman, Lourdes Hospital Foundation President Jessica Toren, Bacon Farmer Workman Administrative Assistant Tanya Wurth, Dr. Evelyn Jones with the Wellsprings Institute and Melanie Patel with the nonprofit Friends of the Park.
Washington Street Baptist Church Senior Pastor Ray Henderson, Bristol Broadcasting Meteorologist Lew Jetton and WKCTC Painting Instructor Tanya Neitzke round out the roster of volunteers.
"We are grateful to Mayor Harless, our City Commissioners, City Manager Jim Arndt and Parks Department Director Mark Thompson for their support to add the #BeKindPaducah message on the Greenway Trail," Susan Guess said in the news release. "I walk there most every day and noticed the tunnel was a perfect place to add an action message for kindness."