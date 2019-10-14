All this summer, Mayor Brandi Harless and city commissioners will be taking part in neighborhood walks in Paducah.
The goal of the walks is to have people gather to talk about ideas to improve the neighborhood.
This could include beautification, parks, safety, streets, and sidewalks.
The walks will be held on the select Mondays below. They start at 6:00 p.m.
Neighborhood Walk Dates
October 2019
October 7: Cherokee - meet at Subway (2405 Lone Oak Road, corner of Lone Oak Road and Mohawk Drive)
October 14: Cornell/Tennessee - meet at Morgan Elementary School (2200 South 28th Street)
October 21: Forest Hills - meet at the Forest Hills Office (238 Highland Boulevard)
October 28: Olivet Village Subdivision - meet at the intersection of Royal Tern Court and Shelldrake Lane