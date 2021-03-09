PADUCAH — New guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could allow us to slowly return back to normal life. The CDC says people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can gather with others who are vaccinated and not have to practice social distancing or wear masks while indoors.
During Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Kentucky Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack discussed the CDC's new guidance. Stack says safety precautions should still be practiced when visiting with people from several households.
"Generally, you should still practice social distancing and wear your masks, with a few limited exceptions. And they pretty much make an exception that sounds like our current guidance in Kentucky," Stack said. "That two households, or a maximum of eight people, could get together if you have a mixture of vaccinated and unvaccinated people."
However, it's not an excuse to relax on the rules when you're out in public.
"The CDC is still asking everyone and urging everyone to please wear your mask, socially distance, practice your hand hygiene and cough hygiene. Cough into your sleeve and not into the open air," Stack said. "And please continue to do those behaviors until we get everybody vaccinated, particularly those most vulnerable in society."
He believes if people become too relaxed, the results could be dangerous — and potentially deadly.
"A real concern, I think, most public health professionals have is if people misinterpret this as we don't have to pay attention to the virus and we don't have to do our masking and social distancing. That would be a mistake. If we do that, we run the risk of supercharging the pandemic, when hopefully we should be getting near the end of the pandemic," Stack said.
The CDC is still asking that you avoid large gatherings even when fully vaccinated. And the agency defines fully vaccinated as those who have passed the two-week mark after their final vaccine dose. Click here to read the full guidance issued by the CDC for fully vaccinated people.