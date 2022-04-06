GOLDEN POND, KY — Land Between the Lakes could get at least $8 million every year in federal funding.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Rep. James Comer introduced the Land Between the Lakes Recreation and Heritage Act on Tuesday. The legislation aims to ensure there are federal resources specifically for recreation and maintenance.
The bill would give the recreation area an independent budget, separate from the National Forest System.
The new legislation could secure millions of dollars for more federal funding.
Leaders say that would benefit visitors.
"Millions of tourists come here," says Howell Hopson, the president of the Friends of Land Between the Lakes Board of Trustees. "They have a great time, especially during COVID, you know. It was a place people could go to and kind of be away, lots of people."
The bill would provide money for things like maintaining the grounds and making sure there is enough law enforcement to guard the area.
She says it's important legislation.
"It's good for the economic welfare, it's good for the people to be able to enjoy the recreational opportunities and it's the right thing to do because the people gave up their homes for this particular purpose," Hopson says.
McConnell says the measure will help with possible funding fluctuations for LBL. "Congressman Comer and I worked with the locals to figure out what kind of legislation might fix the problem," McConnell says.
Comer says this bill is also about giving more access to families who used to live in what is now LBL. The bill will expand their access to cemeteries within LBL's boundaries.
"Give the local former land owner family members more say in what's going on with the future of LBL, adds more transparency," Comer says.
Comer and McConnell tell me there is currently no opposition to the bill.
In 1998, McConnell passed the Land Between the Lakes Protection Act to provide federal resources to support the maintenance of LBL.