KUTTAWA, KY — The Kuttawa City Council voted to appoint a new mayor Tuesday night. The vote came after the death of Mayor Jimmy Campbell last month.
Jimmy Campbell was elected mayor in 2018. He died Dec. 11, 2019 at the age of 67.
The council unanimously voted to appoint the late mayor’s wife, Barbara Campbell. She was sworn in after the council's vote.
Barbara Campbell will serve out the rest of her husband’s term, which ends in January of 2022.
After the meeting, Campbell talked with Local 6. She said the appointment was a "bittersweet moment, but it feels good. I felt honored to be able to be behind my husband as mayor. He only had a year in office and he got a lot of projects done for the city."
She recalled her husband's visions for the city, saying, "He wanted to expand on playground equipment here in the city of Kuttawa for the children, and expand with the other side of the entrance where the flag poles are, and a few other projects he had in mind I hope to work on."
"I will try to do the best job that I can and do what Jimmy would have done," Campbell said.