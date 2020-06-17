PADUCAH — There's a new push to remove the General Lloyd Tilghman statue from a park in Paducah.
A petition created on Change.org this week, titled Replace Paducah's Lloyd Tilghman Statue, had 350 signatures as of Tuesday evening. The petition, started by someone with the screen name "Citizens of Paducah" is calling for the "swift removal" of the Tilghman monument from Lang Park.
"In addition to removal, we call for the creation of a plan in conjunction with black community leaders to replace this Confederate memorial with a memorial dedicated to Paducahans who have fought for black lives," the petition says.
The petition references the historical marker at the park, which refers to the monument as a "Heroic statue of this Confederate."
"Was it heroic to fight for the Confederacy? Was it heroic to turn to war to, primarily, protect the ability of Americans to own black slaves?" the petition says. "Our hope is that this monument's replacement can be a step toward a city that does not call the Confederate cause 'heroic' and does not glorify the Confederacy in any way. Our hope is to add momentum to larger conversations of how we can all work to create a better Paducah."
Tilghman was born in Maryland in January 1818. After graduating from West Point, he worked as a civil engineer for the railroad system. Tilghman married Augusta Murray Boyd in 1843 and later rejoined the Army during the Mexican-American War. In 1852, the family moved to Paducah. Tilghman joined the Confederate States Army during the Civil War, and died in 1863 when he was hit by an artillery shell in Mississippi.
The Tilgman monument was "erected in 1909 by his sons and United Daughters of Confederacy," the historical marker reads. Tilghman's sons also honored their mother, Augusta, by giving the city of Paducah $20,000 to create Augusta Tilghman High School. A larger school was later built that became known as Paducah Tilghman High School, according to the school's website.
The Tilghman monument was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1997.
Paducah-McCracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary said he agrees with the new petition that the Tilghman monument should be removed from Lang Park.
"The time has come. We've discussed this Tilghman monument for a while here in Paducah. And they've already said we could move this monument to the cemetery. And I think that would be a place for this monument to be. I'm not saying destroy the monument, if that's what they want," said Cleary. "(This) is not the place to be right here in the middle of a neighborhood."
This is not the first petition calling for the removal of the Tilghman monument. Another one was created on Change.org a few years ago, collecting 1,846 signatures.
Around that time, there was also a counter petition calling for the Tilghman monument to remain in place. It collected 124 signatures.
"These statues and monuments in Paducah are not a symbol of racism, oppression, nor hatred, but instead a testament to the people that fought and bled to defend their lands, honor, and families," the counter petition read. "These monuments represent a way to pay respect to those that made the ultimate sacrifice; to lay down their lives and fight for the Confederate Army."
But Cleary disagrees.
"They take the attitude that this is history. Well, we take the attitude that it was the wrong side of history. That's what it amounts to. In other words, we feel like that the Confederacy was all about slavery," said Cleary. "And it's hurting to see stuff like this."
Cleary said he understands that removing the monument would be difficult.
"It would cost quite a bit, the way I understand it, to move the statue," said Cleary. "So what we might have to do is, in order to get the statue moved, we might actually have to go to the community to try to help on the cost of it."
But Cleary said he's optimistic that change can happen.
"In another year from now, I don't believe this monument going to be standing here," said Cleary. "That's one of the strong points that we have in this community is the fact that when we have a situation or a subject or an issue that comes up, we'll sit down and try to work things out."
On Tuesday, Local 6 reached out to the Paducah Board of Commissioners about the petition. Commissioner Brenda McElroy wrote the following statement:
"I am committed to listening through the end of June as the mayor has her community groups. At that time I look forward to the city putting together a plan that helps us move forward as an entire community. Listening and educating myself are key for me right now."
Mayor Pro Tem Richard Abraham also sent Local 6 a statement, which reads, in part:
"Whenever I see a Confederate statue, it does not remind me of slave ships and plantations, they remind me what a powerful people we are and what we have overcome. It shows me the need to continue to educate myself and others about the human spirit and the things we can overcome when we stand together, never forgetting the lessons of the past.
"Please, Let the statue stand. Lessons learned."
Abraham's full statement is at the bottom of this article.
Local 6 has not heard back from Commissioners Sandra Wilson and Gerald Watkins or Mayor Brandi Harless.
The petition to replace the Tilghman monument comes after Murray man Sherman Neal II started a push to remove the Confederate memorial outside the Calloway County Courthouse.
A petition to support the cause has collected nearly 10,000 signatures as of Tuesday evening.
Former Murray State Racer and current Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant recently joined effort, writing a letter urging Judge-Executive Kenny Imes to remove the memorial.
Imes had previously told Local 6 that the Kentucky Military Heritage Commission (KMHC) designated the memorial as a military heritage object, meaning it can't be "destroyed, removed, sold, or significantly altered, other than for repair or renovation or temporary loan not exceeding one year without the written consent of the commission." Imes said the Calloway County Fiscal Court would need to get permission from the KMHC before doing anything with the memorial. Imes said while he does not associate the memorial with racism, he will listen to people's concerns.
Neal and others plan to speak during Calloway County Fiscal Court's meeting on Wednesday, June 17, about why they want the monument removed.
The Southern Poverty Law Center says in a report that Kentucky has 56 publicly-supported spaces dedicated to the Confederacy. They include a monument in Fulton, another in Hickman, two monuments in Mayfield, the aforementioned one in Murray, two monuments in Paducah, and another in Princeton.
Over the weekend, the Jefferson Davis monument at the capitol in Frankfort was removed and relocated to Fairview, Kentucky, where Davis was born.
Abraham's full statement on the Tilghman memorial is below:
"As a Black American Man, in the United States of America, whose family was originally from Mississippi, I am fully aware of the hardships black people have endured, in these United States of America. I was raised by my father and mother to always believe that if given the opportunity, that I could achieve whatever I wanted to achieve. This was the battle cry during the 1960's by the last major movement and readjustment that was accomplished ,in our wonderful country. This is why I love the United States so much because we have a form of government that allows changes to be made to correct the wrongs done, in the past, so that no one will be hindered from having an opportunity to achieve their dreams. Yes, the road is difficult at times and some, regardless of color, have difficulties achieving their dream, whether through economic hardships or social issues or ethnic background or color of skin or problems in their self esteem. One tremendous shared goal in our country has and will prayerfully continue to be a desire to press towards and maintain a 'Level Playing Field". This allows for Personal Responsibility to take a front seat for most citizens.
"During recent times, we have run across difficulties that need to be tweaked or readjusted, and again, prayerfully we will continue to fix these issues. As an elected official, this is where my first focus must be, on what, if any, problems have been caused by those under my purview. As elected officials, we must take note of the times and specifics that an offense has occurred, if any, and then correct them.
"There are also, despicable mantras, among some groups that say that 'a disaster should never be wasted". The type of actions that are birthed by that despicable mantra and fed and pushed by small minded people seeking to control the very people that they suggest they want to help (read "Up from Slavery" by Booker T. Washington) seeks to do nothing but divide and attack our core strengths. But this conversation, as well as another very well experienced conversation about being married for 37 years, at my age, to a woman of a different ethnic background and raising two successful dynamic women, in this atmosphere, and having home school classes in the park below the Tilghman statue, are for another day. I would add though that they received an education, albeit short, of General Tilghman's strength's and weaknesses, Period. No greater or no less.
"General Tilghman's life span represents a time when there was no opportunity for Black people to do anything but work all day without pay. LOOK AT US NOW. By being given the opportunity to compete on a relatively equal playing field we have more than achieved the American Dream. Now, at this point let me reference quickly that I know that inner cities have their own personal problems and that there are wicked people with wicked thoughts everywhere of all people. I realize there are issues that need a great deal of study and a great deal of serious work. A serious person would be hard pressed, at this point in time, finding accurate stats, undoctored, as to the black on black violent crime in inner cities and police shootings in the same area (remember, never waste a good crisis). It is despicable for anyone, press, political parties, individuals and others to use the difficulties of our nation and our citizens for personal gain.
"In my studies, I have run across several prolific statisticians and well educated writers that have opened my eyes regarding facts. Did you know, that as is documented in the 2011 book, by the esteemed Walter Williams, economist, entitled Race and Economics, that if all African Americans, were put into a country of their own, from the richest rich to the poorest poor, that as a PEOPLE we would the Ninth Richest Country on the Planet. That's pretty remarkable considering 400 years of being owned by other Human Beings, in the United States, and Jim Crow laws and Civil Rights movements. We started out with no rights and no property. If anything, I believe that educators, and I am one, perhaps have dropped the ball in our public schools as we have had the fantastic opportunity to teach all youth about the accomplishments of overcoming, we have seen and experienced, as a nation.
"Whenever I see a Confederate Statue it does not remind me of Slave Ships and Plantations, they remind me what a Powerful people we are and what we have overcome. It shows me the need to continue to educate myself and others about the human spirit and the things we can overcome when we stand together, never forgetting the lessons of the past.
"Please, Let the Statue Stand. Lessons learned.
"Mayor -Pro-Tem -Abraham"