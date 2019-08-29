Watch again

MARION, IL — A short-term inconvenience will lead to a long-term solution for traffic issues in Marion, Illinois. Marion is getting its second roundabout, so the road where it will be installed will be closed for the next 90 days.

A 16-acre development with a large truck stop is is expected early next spring in Marion. It will be at the intersection of Morgan Avenue and North Carbon Street. The city's building a roundabout to prepare for the traffic.

"We anticipate quite a bit of traffic. The purpose of a roundabout is we can get 40% more traffic through a roundabout intersection as opposed to a signalize intersection," said Marion Economic Development and Planning Director Glenn Clarida.

Clarida said 7,000 to 8,000 cars drive through the area daily. Driver Lisa Davis said she believes the roundabout is a good idea.

"There's so much more traffic than there use to be. I've been gone for 25 years, and Marion has grown so much. So probably in that area it's going help the traffic flow a lot easier and make it safer for everybody," said Davis.

The road could be closed for at least 90 days. but there is a Morgan Avenue detour that all the cars are using. Drivers I spoke with said progress can sometimes mean inconvenience.

"Advancement and growth means changes, and you've got to take time off to make those changes. If it means shutting down an area, it is what it is to enhance the growth of Marion," said Davis.