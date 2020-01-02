PADUCAH -- The American Red Cross is hoping you'll ring in the New Year by giving blood.
To make it easier to donate, the Red Cross is hosting the Paducah Holiday Heroes blood drive next week.
The blood drive will be held at Concord United Methodist Church at 5178 Hinkleville Road in Paducah during the following dates:
- Monday, Dec. 30 from 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 2 from 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
All donors will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt and be entered into drawing for $25 gift cards each hour, while supplies last.
All blood types are needed. If you cannot make it to the blood drive, but still want to donate, you can make an appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or clicking here.