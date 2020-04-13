SPRINGFIELD, IL -- The Illinois Department of Public Health says there are 1,173 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 74 new deaths.
This brings the state total of confirmed cases to 22,025, with 794 deaths in 87 counties.
In his briefing, IL. Gov. Pritzker outlined the state's efforts to expand access and eligibility to unemployment insurance.
He says in five weeks, Illinois received 513,173 initial unemployment claims. He says this is greater than the number of initial claims for the entirety of 2019 (489,831 claims) and five times greater than the claims filed in the first five weeks of the 2008 great recession.
Gov. Pritzker says the administration moved to increase capacity on the Illinois Department of Employment Security website and also increased efforts at the IDES call center to meet the number of unemployment claims.
He says since March 1, the IDES website has handled over 6.5 million sessions and the IDES call center has received thousands of calls per day.
To handle this amount of people making claims, Gov. Pritzker say the administration and IDES overhauled the IDES website infrastructure, expanded the call center capacity and secured private partnerships to expand capacity in its existing systems and implementation of new programs.
Additionally, Gov. Pritzker says the administration filed emergency rules to ease eligibility requirements; waived the waiting week for people making claims;and implemented the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs.
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation provides an additional $600 each week to anyone entitled to regular state unemployment benefits. FPUC is available from March 29 to July 25, 2020 and funds will be applied automatically to those who qualify.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance provides unemployment benefits for people who are unemployed specifically because of COVID-19 related reasons and are not covered through other unemployment insurance programs, including self-employment sole proprietors and independent contractors.
Gov. Pritzker says IDES will have this program will be fully implemented by the week of May 11.
The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation provides up to 13 weeks' worth of benefits to people who have exhausted their rights to regular state unemployment benefits of up to 26 weeks in Illinois. Gov. Pritzker says PEUC is potentially available until December 26, 2020.
Gov. Pritzker says IDES is using USDOL guidelines and expects to have the program fully implemented the week of April 20.
All of these programs are 100% federally funded.
You can read the full outline of the effort below.