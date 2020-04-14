SPRINGFIELD, IL -- The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday there are 1,222 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 74 new deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 23,247 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 868 deaths within 88 counties.
The state has been surveying people who have tested positive for the virus. The survey says 44% of people have recovered after 7 days, 50% after 14 days, 61% of people no longer have symptoms after 21 days, and 68% have recovered after 28 days.
Not everyone who tested positive responded to the survey, so the averages could be higher.
In the daily briefing, Gov. Pritzker says the doubling rate, or the number of days it takes to double case counts, hospitalizations, or deaths, is growing, which means there's a deceleration of virus transmission.
Additionally, hospitals are working everyday to add beds. Gov. Pritzker says ICU beds have increased for 35% to 40% with COVID-19 patients occupying 40% of them. This is down from the 43% a week ago.
More so, the percent of total ventilators has grown from 24% to 29%, with COVID-19 patients occupying 25% of the 3,000 ventilators across the state.
Gov. Pritzker says these numbers mean there is a growing ability to manage capacity within health care systems across the state.
Gov. Pritzker also thanks the more than 3,600 retired professionals that have stepped in and helped during this pandemic.
Gov. Pritzker also says he is suspending laws that permit the service of garnishment summons, wage deduction summons, or a citation to discover assets as part of consumer debt collection proceedings.
He says this protects the use of the stimulus money for food, shelter, and transportation, as it was intended.
The Governor also announced that the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation issued Best Practices to Illinois license lenders. This means lender will work with you during the pandemic to extend the time for payment, waive late charges, and defer collection measures.