SPRINGFIELD, IL -- The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 1,287 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 73 additional deaths.
One of the new cases of COVID-19 happens to be a member of Gov. Pritzker's office. Gov. Pritzker says the person started to feel unwell March 26 and went home, then everyone who works in the governors office was sent home. Gov. Pritzker says a professional cleaning crew came in to clean. The office also started doing temperature checks when anyone came in and reduced in office staff even further. Gov. Pritzker says the individual continues to isolate and no one else is showing symptoms.
This brings the state total up to 13,549 cases with 380 deaths within 77 counties.
- Champaign County: 1 male 80s
- Christian County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 30s, 3 females 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 1 unknown, 8 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
- Ford County: 1 male 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 60s
- Lake County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s
- McHenry County: 1 female 70s
- Monroe County: 1 male 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
- Winnebago County: 2 males 80s
Coles, Lawrence, Richland, and Shelby counties are now reporting cases. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
Additionally, Gov. Pritzker says 43 percent of hospital beds and 35 percent of ICU beds are available. Of 2,700 ventilators, 57 percent of them are available to patients in need, that is down from the 63 percent a week ago.
COVID-19 patients occupied 24 percent of ventilators and 35 percent of ICU beds one week ago. Now, 29 percent of ventilators and 43 percent of ICU beds are taken by COVID-19 patients.
More so, over 1,100 low risk prisoners have been released from correctional facilities due to the virus.
Gov. Pritzker says the state is working to set up alternative care facilities in five locations and there are 2,300 applications for temporary permits for health care workers to join the fight.
Gov. Pritzker also praised California after the state sent 100 ventilators to Illinois over night. Illinois also received 600 ventilators from the federal government, 300 of which went to Chicago. Gov. Pritzker also says they have placed an order or 3,620 more ventilators. He says the first batch will arrive this month, and more will arrive in the coming months.