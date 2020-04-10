SPRINGFIELD, IL -- The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday there are 1,465 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 68 new deaths.
Currently, IDPH says there is a total of 17,887 cases, with 596 deaths, within 83 counties in the state. IDPH says the age of cases range from younger than one to older than 100 years.
For all personal protection equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. If you have health questions about COVID-19, you can call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.