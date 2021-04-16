AURORA, IL — Child care providers in Illinois are set to receive $140 million in direct grants in the coming weeks as the Governor's administration announces network of early-childhood planning councils to launch statewide.
This comes as part of the $1.6 billion of federal aid Gov. JB Pritzker announced for high quality early childhood education and child care for children and families across the state.
Pritzker announced a network of statewide early childhood planning councils to ensure all communities access to the early childhood services they need.
That council is so Illinois can fully capitalize on the influx of federal funds and can act on priorities outlined by the Commission on Equitable Early Childhood Education and Care Funding.
Gov. Pritzker appointed the Illinois Commission on Equitable Early Childhood Education and Care during his first year in office. The commission determines ways to improve child services in the state and also remove barriers to access for families, especially families of color.
The commission recently released a report that included a roadmap to establish a simpler, better system in Illinois, especially for low-income children, rural children, children of color, and children with disabilities.
Based on this report, the governor says over the next 18 months, the administration will launch a network of early-childhood planning councils in communities across the state.
The councils will work with families, local early childhood providers, schools, civic leaders, and the business community to ensure every community in the state has unique early childhood services.
In the coming months and years, Pritzker says the state will work towards establishing a system that is:
- Easier for parents to navigate
- Simpler and provides more predictable funding for early childhood programs
- Is responsive to local needs in communities across the state.
You can find more information on childhood services in Illinois, go to the Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Development website.