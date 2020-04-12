FRANKFORT, KY -- On Easter Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,963 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, 134 of which were newly confirmed, with three new deaths. This brings the total deaths to 97.
The newly reported deaths include a 72-year-old man from Jefferson County, 74-year-old woman from Hopkins County, and a 62-year-old man from Pike County.
Gov. Beshear says at least 607 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.
Gov. Beshear says at least 25,866 people have been tested in the state, at least 667 people have been hospitalized with 289 people currently hospitalized, and at least 256 people have ever been in the ICU with at least 136 people currently in the ICU.
Gov. Beshear also announced the expand of testing capabilities in the state. The state's first drive-through testing site will be free of charge and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday, April 13 through Thursday, April 16, at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
The overall goal of the drive-through testing is to conduct 20,000 tests over the next five weeks.
Gov. Beshear says the people seeking a test will use a virtual screening tool that is based on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to see if they are eligible. Then, they will select a testing location and appointment time that works for them. People who register will receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork for them to complete.
When a person arrives for their test, they should have their photo ID ready and should leave their window rolled up for check-in, until a health care practitioner comes to the car for the test.
Gov. Beshear says the test results are expected within approximately 48-hours.
Those eligible for the test include those with symptoms, health care workers, first responders, those 65 and older, and those with chronic health conditions.
Additionally, only seven churches in Kentucky held in-person services today for Easter Sunday, despite the Governors executive order banning mass gatherings and the repeated warnings from local, state, and federal health officials.
Gov. Beshear says people who attended in-person church services on Sunday will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days, to limit the impact of their actions on people.
The Governor is asking all Kentuckians to continue to fight the spread of the virus by following his 10-step guidance, which includes practicing social distancing and staying healthy at home. Gov. Beshear says these efforts have the potential to save the lives of as many as 11,000 Kentuckians.