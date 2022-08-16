MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office has arrested one man on a drug trafficking charge and five other people on possession charges in a drug investigation it says is ongoing.
Detectives suspected drug activity at a home on North 6th Street, the sheriff's office says, and the target of the investigation was 49-year-old Dandre Porter.
During the investigation, a deputy stopped a vehicle that was leaving the home at 2:41 p.m. Sunday. During the stop, the deputy searched a passenger in the vehicle. The sheriff's office claims the deputy found methamphetamine during that search, and the passenger — 50-year-old Michael Stewart of Paducah — was arrested.
Later, detectives saw Porter leave the home on a bicycle. The sheriff's office claims Porter was going to deliver methamphetamine to someone. Investigators tried to stop Porter and arrest him, but he allegedly fled. After a brief chase, investigators arrested him at the intersection of North 8th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 4 p.m. Sunday. The sheriff's office claims Porter was in possession of 29 grams of crystal methamphetamine when he was arrested.
Detectives obtained and carried out a search warrant at the home on North 6th Street, where the sheriff's office claims they found small amounts of meth and various items associated with drug use. Four people were in the home when detectives arrived to execute the search warrant. Those four individuals — 45-year-old Brenda Middleton, 29-year-old Amber Cook, 34-year-old Glenden Belsha and 42-year-old Melissa Alajous, all of Paducah — were arrested as well.
Porter was charged with methamphetamine trafficking, first-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stewart, Middleton, Cook, Belsha and Alajous were each charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.