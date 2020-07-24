CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — One man was arrested Friday and and another is wanted by police in connection to the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad says 32-year-old Brandon Pratt was arrested Friday morning on charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary and first-degree attempted robbery. The charges stem from the shooting death of 21-year-old Anthony Miller.
Miller was shot early Monday morning in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
Police are searching for 28-year-old Clarence Smith in connection to the shooting. Smith is also wanted on charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary and first-degree attempted robbery.
Investigators say Smith is considered armed and dangerous. Police say, if you see him, do not approach him. Instead, call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-339-6621 or your local law enforcement agency.
Police tips can also be made through the police department's anonymous call line at 573-339-6313 or by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.