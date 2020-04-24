CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — One case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Carlisle County, Kentucky.
Public Health Director Kent Koster with the Purchase District Health Department confirmed the case during a briefing with Paducah and McCracken County leaders on COVID-19 on Friday.
The Carlisle County Office of Public Safety provided more information about the case in a statement posted to its Facebook page Friday afternoon.
The office of public safety said it was notified of the case at 2 p.m. Friday. The statement did not include any information about the individual who tested positive, but did say that the Department of Public Health has started the process of notifying people who may have come into contact with the person and instructing the person about the procedures they must follow.
On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear included this case in his daily COVID-19 briefing, but at that time, local officials were not yet able to confirm it.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.