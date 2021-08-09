CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 29-year-old female officer has died and a second has been seriously wounded after an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop.
Police say the shooting that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Officer Ella French happened late Saturday. The officers pulled over a vehicle carrying two men and a woman, and one of the men shot at the officers who returned fire. One of the male suspects was also wounded. French is the first female officer fatally shot on the job in 33 years.
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Sunday that the other officer is in critical condition. All three suspects are in custody.