GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say firefighters have found a body in the remains of a building that burned in downtown Gatlinburg.
News outlets cited a statement from the city in reporting that the fire on Sunday caused extensive damage to a block of businesses and left some with only charred debris.
It also led officials to warn drivers to be cautious while traveling to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park through the city.
Officials said in a news release that crews found one person dead inside the structure while working to extinguish the blaze.
The identity of the person hasn’t been confirmed. Authorities are still trying to determine what caused the fire.
The owner plans to have a contractor demolish what’s left of the damaged building, the city said.