News outlets in Arkansas are reporting fatalities Friday night after a nursing home was struck by a large tornado.
NBC affiliate KAIT-TV in Jonesboro, Arkansas, initially reported that two people died after a tornado struck the Monette Manor Nursing Home in Craighead County. However, the news station later reported an update from local officials saying only one person was killed. At least 20 people were trapped, but they were rescued.
Craighead Co. Judge Marvin Day reports "significant injuries" at Monette Manor Nursing Home. About 20 people trapped. 5 people seriously injured.— Region 8 News (@Region8News) December 11, 2021
Photos shared by storm chaser Brian Emfinger in Arkansas show emergency responders at the scene where the nursing home was hit by the storm.
Just a heartbreaking scene at Monette Manor Nursing Home. Prayers that somehow everyone is ok. #arwx pic.twitter.com/kRNcpznNo2— Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) December 11, 2021
The tornado has spanned three states so far and is affecting communities in the Local 6 area. We are providing live storm coverage for the Local 6 area via Facebook Live.
