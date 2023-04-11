MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Virginia man was taken to a local hospital and a Minnesota man received a traffic citation in McCracken County, Kentucky, after their vehicles collided, sending one of the cars involved over a guardrail and down a steep embankment.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says the Minnesota man, 79-year-old Roger Satre, was driving a black 2019 Toyota Avalon westbound on Interstate 24 Tuesday evening when he made an eastbound turn from the turnaround crossover at the 2 mile marker. That's when the Avalon collided with an eastbound 2009 Silver Ford Escape.
The Escape hit the rear of the Avalon as Satre tried to enter traffic from the turnaround, the sheriff's office says. The Escape left the roadway, went over the guardrail, down the embankment and into a ditch below.
Deputies say the man behind the wheel of the Escape — 48-year-old Samuel Welty of Norfolk, Virginia — was taken to an area hospital for injuries described as "non-incapacitating."
Satre and his wife, 79-year-old Kathryn Satre, where not injured in the crash, the sheriff's office says. Roger Satre received a citation charging him with disregarding a traffic regulation on the first offense.
Eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane for three hours or more while crews worked to pull Welty's vehicle back up onto the roadway. The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by the Paducah Police Department, the Paducah Fire Department, Concord Fire Department, the McCracken County Emergency Management Office, Harpers Towing and Lents Towing.