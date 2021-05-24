CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says a woman was killed and a man was injured when a house boat exploded on a river.
The agency says the explosion happened shortly after the 38-foot vessel refueled near the Montgomery County Conservation Club along the Cumberland River on Sunday afternoon.
Officials say the operator, a 56-year-old David Berggren, and the passenger, a 49-year-old Cristal Berggren, were thrown into the water by the explosion and the two were rescued by a nearby boater.
Authorities say they were taken to a hospital where the woman later died from her injuries.
The Wildlife Resources Agency, Clarksville Fire and Rescue, Montgomery County EMA and Montgomery County Fire all responded to the explosion. Authorities are continuing to investigate the explosion.