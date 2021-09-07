GRAVES COUNTY, KY — An 81-year-old woman was killed and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kentucky 80 and Kentucky 121 in Graves County on Tuesday, the local sheriff's office says.
The crash happened around 12:55 p.m. Tuesday. The intersection where it happened is about 4 miles east of Mayfield.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 81-year-old Patsy D. Canter of Lynnville was driving a 2003 Buick four-door northbound on KY 121, and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with KY 80 East.
The car drove into the path of a 2017 Toyota four-door. The Toyota crashed into the driver's side door of Canter's car, the sheriff's office says.
Canter died at the scene of the crash.
The sheriff's office says the woman driving the Toyota — 24-year-old Katibeth Y. Mealer of Murray — and a passenger in the car with her — 28-year-old Jaylon Blanton of Murray — were both injured. Mayfield/Graves County EMS took them both to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center emergency room. The sheriff's office says their injuries were not life threatening.
The road was closed at the intersection where the crash happened for about an hour and 30 minutes while deputies investigated the crash and the vehicles involved were cleared from the roadway.
The sheriff's office says Chief Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Prince in continuing to investigate the collision.