(WMAQ) — One person has died and four others were injured in a shooting at a pancake restaurant on Chicago's far south side.
It happened outside outside Lumes Pancake House on South Western Avenue in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood.
Police said someone inside a white SUV drove up and fired shots.
The man who died was the intended target of the shooting, according to police. The four other victims were taken to local hospitals.
Three of them — a 43-year-old woman. and 32-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man — are listed in stable condition. The fourth, a 30-year-old woman, is said to be in good condition.
Trevaughn Roberson, a cousin of one of the victims, said: "This goes on all day, every day. Everybody knows this already. So, it's just like, you know, I just... I just hope for better days, really. And that maybe it could slow down... or stop, at least. I know it probably won't stop so soon, but at least slow down."
Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.
There's no word on if anyone has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.