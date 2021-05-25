MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is searching a man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant after investigators say he fled from a traffic stop. Another man who was wanted in that incident is in custody Tuesday night.
The sheriff's office says deputies stopped a vehicle driving 81 mph in a 55 mph zone on John Puryear Drive just after 12 a.m. Saturday. While the deputy was speaking to the two men inside the car — 25-year-old Lavance Davenport Jr. and passenger 20-year-old Jordan Harmon — sped away, the sheriff's office says.
A few minutes later, investigators found the vehicle abandoned at a business at 2650 John Puryear Drive. The sheriff's office claims Davenport and Harmon ran away from the scene, and deputies were not able to find them Saturday morning.
Davenport has turned himself in, the sheriff's office announced around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, but Harmon remains at large.
The sheriff's office says investigators searching the vehicle found and seized three guns. Davenport is a felon, the sheriff's office says, can cannot legally have a gun.
Harmon is wanted for fleeing or evading police on foot.
Davenport faces charges of speeding 26 mph over the limit, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police in a vehicle, fleeing or evading police on foot, possession of a handgun by a felon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Investigators ask anyone with information about where Harmon is to contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719 or Crime Stoppers at 270-443-TELL. The sheriff's office says information leading to an arrest may result in a cash reward of up to $1,000.