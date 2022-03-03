More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine in a rapid exodus after a week of war, as Russia’s military bombarded key cities across the country in an effort to overcome staunch resistance to the invasion.
The conflict has fueled a growing humanitarian crisis in Europe and left those who have remained in Ukraine facing an intensifying assault from the air and ground.
But the mileslong Russian military convoy threatening the Ukrainian capital has made little progress over the last three days. Russian forces' northern advance has struggled to overcome a fierce Ukrainian defense and its own logistical issues. They appear to have had more success in the south, with one key port city all but under Russian control and another struggling to hold out under siege.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on residents to keep up their resistance, while branding Russian soldiers “children who are being used.”
Moscow faced further international isolation and condemnation, but vowed to press on with the war even as officials from both sides were set to sit down for a second round of talks in Belarus.
'Humanitarian catastrophe'
From the central capital, Kyiv, to Kharkiv in the northeast and Kherson in the south, Russia’s advances have brought destruction to major cities and civilian areas.
The bombardment of Ukrainian cities has pushed residents to flee for neighboring countries and forced many more of its 44 million residents to seek shelter underground or head west by road or train.
In Lviv, the city in the country's west that has become a hub for international diplomats and news media, trains heading out of Ukraine are packed with families desperate to make it to safety.
Many are wheeling small suitcases and carrying backpacks containing all the possessions they could carry. In the frigid temperatures, parents are wrapped up in thick winter coats and hats, their children’s faces red.
“I have worked in refugee emergencies for almost 40 years, and rarely have I seen an exodus as rapid as this one,” Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, said in a statement issued Thursday.
Residential areas of several cities came under attack early Thursday, according to an update from the Ukrainian military posted on Facebook.
Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, and surrounding towns continued to face a barrage of heavy shelling. In the last 24 hours, 34 people died and 285 were injured in the region, including 10 children, the interior ministry said in a statement.
NBC News has not verified the numbers of any people killed.
Russia has consistently denied targeting civilians, despite a growing body of evidence. The International Criminal Court has opened an investigation into Russia’s actions.
Though the Russian advance in Ukraine's north appeared bogged down, two key port cities in the south seemed to be either under Russian control or close to it.
Mariupol, a large city on the Azov Sea, remained in Ukrainian hands but was encircled and blockaded by Russian forces, according to the city council.
It accused Russia of creating a "humanitarian catastrophe" in the city and hindering the supply of food, in a post on Telegram. Under constant shelling, the city's critical infrastructure had been hit and there was no heat, water or electricity, it said, while wounded women and children were prevented from leaving the city.
Further along the coast in Kherson, which sits on the strategically important Dnieper river, Russian forces were in control of the city, according to local officials.
Russians "completely occupied the building of the Kherson Regional State Administration," the head of the regional council, Hennadiy Lahuta, posted on Facebook. The city’s mayor said late Wednesday there had been “armed visitors in the city council building" and that there were no Ukrainian forces in the city, only civilians.
But he insisted the Ukrainian flag was still flying, while Ukrainian officials had disputed Russian claims that the city had fallen earlier Weedneday.
To the west, Russian forces appeared to have the Black Sea port of Odessa in their sights as the Ukrainian military warned that four landing ships and three missile boats were headed in its direction.
"The hottest destination of the day is Odesa," Ukraine’s top security official Oleksiy Danilov said on Facebook.
'Nothing to lose but our own freedom'
The capital, from where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rallied global leaders and local civilians to the cause, remained the nucleus of Ukraine's resistance.
Western officials and experts have said they believe Russian President Vladimir Putin's aim is to remove Zelenskyy and replace his Western-friendly government with a regime more amenable to the Kremlin, restoring the Kremlin's influence over its neighbors three decades after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Putin's forces appeared no closer to a direct assault on Kyiv Thursday, but Ukraine's military warned that Russian troops were "regrouping" for an attack on the capital after struggling to make a breakthrough.
Nearly 20 miles outside Kyiv, the mileslong convoy of tanks and armored vehicles stood largely in place, with both mechanical breakdowns and the Ukrainian defense delaying its advance, according to British military intelligence. "The column has made little discernible progress in over three days," the country's defense ministry said on Twitter.
"The enemy is trying to break through to the capital. But Ukrainian defenders hold the defense and stop the occupiers on the outskirts of the capital," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in an update on Telegram.
Shells landed overnight in residential areas damaging homes and cars, but not causing any casualties, he said.
Zelenskyy sought to boost morale in a video posted to social media as the conflict entered its second week.
"We have nothing to lose but our own freedom," he said in a post on Telegram. "For us, this is the greatest treasure."
While he steeled his public for the fight ahead, Ukrainian negotiators traveled to Belarus by helicopter for a fresh round of talks, according to a tweet by Zelenskyy adviser Mykhailo Podoliyak.
Moscow would press on with its military operation in Ukraine until “the end,” Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on state television Thursday, adding that "we won’t allow Ukraine to preserve a military infrastructure that threatens Russia."
As its global isolation has grown and its military has struggled to make progress, Russia has escalated its assault on civilian areas in key Ukrainian cities as well as its crackdown on dissent at home.
The independent radio network Echo of Moscow announced it was shutting down Thursday, after being taken off the air as Putin's security services move to quash hours after hundreds of protesters were detained at a protest rally against the invasion in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.
The government has also sought to block public access to social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.
"The Kremlin is engaged in a full assault on media freedom and the truth," he said in a statement late Wednesday.
Russia reported military casualties for the first time since it launched the invasion of its democratic neighbor last week, saying nearly 500 of its troops had been killed and almost 1,600 wounded.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday praised the country's troops fighting in Ukraine as heroes who would go down in history and described the deaths of soldiers there as a tragedy. He also said Putin would convene Russia’s Security Council later in the day.
“Of course, this is a great tragedy for all of us. At the same time, we all admire the heroism of our military,” Peskov said in a briefing with reporters.
In line with Ukrainian estimates, two Western officials told NBC News that about 5,800 Russians have been killed. One U.S. official, however, cautioned that the estimates are extremely difficult to pin down in the fog of war and have ranged from as low as 500 to more than 5,000.
NBC News has not confirmed the numbers of any deaths from the conflict.