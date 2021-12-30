(CNN) — One of two Illinois police officers shot Wednesday after they responded to a call about dogs barking in a hotel parking lot has died, the Bradley Police Department said in a news release.
A second officer is in critical condition and was undergoing surgery as of Thursday morning, the police department said. The officer killed has been identified as 49-year-old Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, and the officer who was injured is 27-year-old Tyler J. Bailey, reports NBC affiliate WMAQ-TV in Chicago. The video above shows a procession held Thursday to honor Rittmanic. WMAQ-TV reports that numerous law enforcement officers took part in the procession, and people lined the sidewalk to show their support.
Police responded to a Comfort Inn after a report of "dogs barking in an unattended vehicle which was parked in the parking lot," the news police release said.
"Upon arrival officers located a vehicle and a room inside the hotel where the possible owner of the vehicle was staying. Officers initiated conversation with the subjects in the room and while during conversation the officers were attacked by the subjects occupying the room ... both officers were shot," according to the release.
Police said they were looking for least two people. An arrest warrant has been issued for 25-year-old Darius D. Sullivan, in connection with the case.
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information.
Bradley is about 60 miles south of Chicago.