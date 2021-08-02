MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — One person was killed in a crash on U.S. 60 west near the intersection with KY 305/Cairo Road in McCracken County, Sheriff Matt Carter confirms. A second person who was injured was flown to an out-of-state hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the crash happened following a pursuit.
The two-vehicle crash happened at 1:44 p.m. at mile point 6.172 of U.S. 60 near the entrance to Barkley Regional Airport. The road was blocked to allow an Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter to land at the crash site. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police, and Concord and West McCracken County fire departments responded as well.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advised drivers to avoid the area as investigators conduct crash reconstruction efforts. At about 3 p.m., the McCracken County Sheriff's Office said U.S. 60 would be restricted to one lane at the intersection for about six hours, and eastbound traffic would be rerouted to Cairo Road. But, shortly before 6:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said all lanes had reopened to traffic.
Also on Monday, a deadly crash was reported on another section of U.S. 60 in McCracken County. In that crash, which happened in Southside Paducah, five people were killed.
