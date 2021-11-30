HUMBOLDT, TN — One person was killed and another was critically injured during a shooting that broke out during a high school basketball game in Humboldt, Tennessee, Tuesday night.
Memphis NBC affiliate WMC-TV reports that the shooting happened in the lobby of the Humboldt High School gym. Students were gathered at the school for a basketball game against Northside High School.
Police, sheriff's deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, the Jackson Sun reports.
WMC-TV reports that the person who was injured was flown to a Memphis hospital for treatment.
Law enforcement officials have not yet released the names of the two people shot in the incident.
In a news release published via social media Tuesday night, Humboldt City Schools says the shooting was a result of an altercation between two adults. No students were involved, and no students were injured, the school district says. The school district says authorities are still working to apprehend the suspect.
The school district says it has cancelled all classes and before and after school activities for Wednesday.
Humboldt is in Gibson and Madison counties in northwest Tennessee. The high school is in Gibson County. It's about an hour's drive south of Union City.