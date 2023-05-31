ST. MATTHEWS, KY (WAVE) – One person has been injured in a shooting at Mall St. Matthews and police say one person is in custody.
Police were dispatched around 4 p.m. ET to the mall, located at 5000 Shelbyville Road.
The wounded person was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
A LENS Alert has been sent to residents in the area advising them to stay away from the mall.
St. Matthews is an area of Louisville, Kentucky. It's incorporated as a home rule-class city, but it's also part of the Louisville Metro government.
