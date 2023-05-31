ST. MATTHEWS, KY (WAVE) – One person has been injured in a shooting at Mall St. Matthews.
Police were dispatched around 4 p.m. ET to the mall, located at 5000 Shelbyville Road.
The wounded person was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. That person’s condition has not been released.
After initial reports from police that a suspect was in custody, the St. Matthews police chief said no arrests have been made. He said investigators are looking at security video and continue to search for suspects in the shooting.
The St. Matthews police chief called the incident isolated.
St. Matthews is an area of Louisville, Kentucky. It's incorporated as a home rule-class city, but it's also part of the Louisville Metro government.