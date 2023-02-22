PADUCAH — McCracken County Public Library Director Justin Brasher says a $10,000 grant from the Early Childhood Council has allowed them to purchase some special items for their upstairs playroom — and kids are absolutely loving them.
According to Brasher, the Kentucky Science Center brought "Big Blue Blocks" to the library over the summer as part of their traveling exhibit, Science in Play2Go.
He says kids and families were sad to see them leave when the exhibit concluded.
Now, the library has "Big Blue Blocks" of their own — and giant foam dinosaur bones, too.
Yesterday alone, Brasher estimates about 40 kids played with the foam blocks and bones, and he says they "absolutely love them."
"Kids have built towers, forts, bridges, houses, tunnels and more with the blue blocks," Brasher told Local 6. And as for the dinosaur bones? Brasher says some kids build dinosaurs according to the instructions, but some mix-it-up and create all new dinosaurs.
"Their only limit is their imagination, and we look forward to seeing what else they create," Brasher says.
In addition to the foam blocks and bones, Brasher says the library has a play kitchen, puppet theatre, Tonka vehicles, and much more.
Click here to learn more about the McCracken County Public Library.