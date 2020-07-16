MURPHYSBORO, IL — A special delivery to southern Illinois will be a big help in the fight against COVID-19.
Two planes landed at Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro Thursday morning, carrying a combined 10,000 N95 masks and 5,000 bottles of hand sanitizer. The supplies are for Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH), which operates three hospitals in Carbondale, Herrin and Murphysboro, and 33 clinics in the surrounding area.
"These supplies will be very helpful in supplementing the already generous donations of PPE that SIH has received from others in the region and beyond," said Woody Thorne, the VP for community affairs at SIH.
The supplies were donated by The Will Group, A Chicago-area lighting and electrical company. They were flown to Southern Illinois Airport by members of Tuskegee Next, a nonprofit that helps at-risk youth become pilots. The Will Group's chairman, Stephen Davis, is also the founder of Tuskegee Next.
The pilots of the two planes were Tuskegee Next cadets Marcellus Freeman and Jessica Vargas. Freeman said they flew from DuPage Airport in West Chicago, a trip that took roughly 90 minutes.
Rona Fourte, a board member of Tuskegee Next, said a lot of the nonprofit's cadets have attended Southern Illinois University, so they wanted to do what they can to help the area.
"It's easy to say we're all in this together. It's something totally different to do it. And so bringing these masks showed action," said Fourte. "I've been always taught that action without evidence is really just a lot of words. And so we wanted to make sure we took that demonstrative step when we had a surplus of these masks, N95 masks and sanitizers, and do a good thing in the area that we've been getting good candidacy from."
Freeman, who graduated from Tuskegee Next's inaugural class in 2015, said he knew at a young age he wanted to fly.
"I had wanted to be a pilot my entire life," said Freeman. "I was that 6-year-old kid who was just like, 'Yeah, I wanted to be a pilot.'"
Freeman said he was ecstatic to be able to fly the masks and hand sanitizer to Murphysboro. Having worked security at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, he understands how important PPEs are to frontline workers.
"We see what they go through every day and we see what the patients deal with every day, and I know how serious this is," said Freeman. "And just being to do something small in return is just fantastic. I've always loved to give back."
SIH will use 5,000 of the donated masks at its hospitals and clinics. SIH will distribute the remaining 5,000 to area health care and dental facilities. SIH will reach out to them about the availability of the masks. They will then have until July 27 to apply for the supplies.