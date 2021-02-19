CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says a major structure fire caused significant damage to the Fox Run Riding Academy in Cape Girardeau County and killed several horses.
The sheriff's office says they received a call about the fire around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. Multiple fire and emergency personal responded to the scene along with the sheriff's office.
Ten horses died in the fire, 15 others were rescued.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal was also called to the scene to investigate.