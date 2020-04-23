GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Health Department says 10 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the county Thursday, bringing the county's total to 97.
Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen tells Local 6 all but one of those cases is connected to Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mayfield. The outbreak at that nursing home — where dozens of cases have been confirmed among residents and staff, including six deaths — accounts for most of the county's COVID-19 cases.
Nine of the cases confirmed Thursday are in isolation in their homes. Those cases include a woman in her 20s, two women in their 80s, three women in their 90s, a man in his 80s, a man in his 50s, and a woman in her 20s. The 10th case, a woman in her 80s, is being treated in isolation in a hospital, the health department says.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
