With tax season officially beginning on January 23, the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation division is reminding tax payers to take steps to protect their identities — and wallets — when filing taxes.
In a release provided by the Cincinnati Field Office, Special Agent in Charge Bryant Jackson says criminals are known to target taxpayers during tax season, committing fraud and stealing from the public.
"Educating yourself can help prevent you from becoming a victim of tax fraud," Bryant explains.
Sidestep fraud and protect your wallet this year by following these 10 tips:
- Choose a tax preparer wisely. The IRS says you should look for a preparer who's available year-round.
- Ask for a PTIN. Every paid tax preparer is required to have an IRS Preparer Tax Identification Number.
- Don't ghost! The IRS says make sure not to ghost your tax preparer. If you disappear without paying or signing proper documentation, your preparerer won't file your taxes.
- Don't fall victim to false promises. If it sounds too good to be true — it probably is. Don't fall victim to tax preparers' promises of large refunds, the IRS says. All taxpayers are required to pay their fair share.
- Don't sign a blank return. Ultimately, you are responsible for what appears on tax returns filed with the IRS.
- Make sure you receive your refund. Your preparer should never have your tax refund deposited in their account.
- Be aware of scam calls. The IRS says they will not call you to threaten legal action. If you receive a call like this, it's a scam.
- Don't click on suspicious links. Links in texts, emails, and social media posts claiming to be from the IRS could contain malware, which could compromise your personal information.
- Protect your information. Never provide personal or financial information in response to unsolicited texts, emails, or social media posts claiming to be the IRS.
- Report fraud. If you suspect fraud, report it to law enforcement and submit this form.
In 2022, the IRS-CI identified $5.5 billion in tax fraud, initiated over 1,300 criminal tax investigations, and obtained nearly 700 criminal sentences for tax crimes, the release explains.