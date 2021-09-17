The site of a 10-vehicle crash that blocked Interstate 24 eastbound near the 8 mile marker in the Clarksville area of Tennessee has been cleared, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The cabinet says the crashed caused eastbound traffic to back up near the state line with Kentucky, so Kentucky drivers headed east into Tennessee should be alert for slowing and stopped traffic as they near the 93 mile marker in Kentucky.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports that the crash happened around 2:26 p.m. In an update sent shortly before 4 p.m., KYTC confirmed that the crash site has been cleared, but said officials estimate that it will take an hour or more for the flow of traffic to return to normal.
I-24 E in Montgomery Co Crash Multiple Vehicles at MM 8 at 2:26 PM 9/17 est clear by 4:00 PM 9/17 (CT— TN511 (@TN511) September 17, 2021
KYTC says possible alternate routes include U.S. 41 South from Hopkinsville and/or U.S. 41-Alternate through Clarksville via I-24 Hopkinsville-Fort Campbell exit 86.