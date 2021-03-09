MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A 10-year-old McCracken County boy who began suffering from severe abdominal pain weeks after contracting COVID-19 is now recovering at home.
Pryce Harper, a student at Concord Elementary School, was diagnosed with COVID-19 about five weeks ago, said his mother, Jill Hobbs. It appeared that Pryce had a mild case of the disease.
But on March 1, Harper had to be taken to his doctor's office because of abdominal pain.
"We're talking about consistent and persistent pain in his abdomen coupled with the occasional sharp pains, that knife-jabbing pain every 20 to 30 minutes," said Hobbs.
Hobbs said she initially thought her son had appendicitis. But a CT scan revealed he had mesenteric lymphadenitis, inflammation of the lymph nodes in the intestinal area.
"It wasn't until we saw Dr. (Kyle) Turnbo and Dr. (Isaac) Mittendorf, and ultimately had all the tests run in the ER in the hospital to where they confirmed that COVID, the virus of COVID, ultimately attacked his insides, if you will, attacked those lymph nodes, and, ultimately, yes, was the culprit of all of his ailments, all of his pain," said Hobbs.
The pain went from bad to worse, and Harper had to go to the emergency room two days later.
"It felt like somebody was jabbing a knife in your stomach," said Harper.
"As a mother, just sitting back, feeling completely helpless, watching your child suffer, not being able to do anything about it is just about the most brutal feeling you can have," said Hobbs.
Harper was discharged from the ER early Thursday morning. But, Hobbs said her son's pain medication was not having an effect, and his pain continued to worsen. So, Harper was admitted back into the hospital Saturday, and spent two nights there before returning home Monday.
"There's no place like home," said Harper.
Hobbs said her son's pain decreased significantly on Tuesday. He will continue to take his medication and is expected to make a full recovery.
"It has been the most humbling experience, truly, to have people that you don't even know going to church and putting your son's name on their prayer list," said Hobbs.
While Harper is dealing with the physical toll of COVID-19, Hobbs is also worried about his emotional state. She said her son has shown anxiety about going back to school after being accustomed to months of virtual learning at home.
"I think it's important that we, as adults, don't forget about these children in this pandemic, and what this pandemic has done to their little minds and their hearts," said Hobbs. "And this is my fearless child. This is the kid that tends to be a little defiant and challenge the status quo, no fear, and he is really struggling and has really struggled with this pandemic and going back to school. Real true anxiety, physical panic attacks, vomiting right before we have to leave."
"COVID created this cut in his tummy, this mesenteric lymphadenitis, and then, this anxiety that he has is the lemon juice, and it's been poured into this cut," said Hobbs. "We just really want to tell the world and all the other little boys and girls out there who are also maybe struggling with going back to school, that it's okay and that you're not alone."
Hobbs hopes sharing her son's story can raise awareness for other parents, and show how proud she is of him.
"He was so brave and so strong. And I think if anything's going to get him over this anxiety hurdle, and if anything's going to get him back to health quickly, it's going to be the fact that he has already gone through the worst," said Hobbs.