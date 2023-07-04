ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL — A 10-year-old child was shot and killed in an Illinois county just east of St. Louis, Missouri, Monday night.
Deputies were called to the scene on Roosevelt Avenue in Belleville, Illinois, a few minutes before 10 p.m. Monday, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department said in a news release Tuesday.
Responders found the boy, and EMS took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:59 p.m.
The sheriff's department did not share the boy's age, but the St. Clair County coroner confirmed to St. Louis NBC News affiliate KSDK that the child was 10 years old.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is assisting in the investigation, and the sheriff's department asks anyone with information about the deadly shooting to call the major case squad at 618-825-5200 or Cencom at 618-825-2051.