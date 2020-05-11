FRANKFORT, KY — A 10-year-old boy is on a ventilator because of the novel coronavirus disease, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said during his briefing on COVID-19.
The governor said he was limited in the amount of information he could share to protect the privacy of the child and his family, but Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack said the boy is "critically ill," and has an inflammatory syndrome that has been recognized in some other young people who have the infection. He said children overall still do "extraordinarily well" when it comes to recovering from the virus, but "there are a small number of children or adolescents, or teenagers and younger children, who can get a syndrome where their immune system apparently becomes overactive, and they have an extensive inflammatory response in their bodies."
Stack said the syndrome can include respiratory problems and gastrointestinal problems. "There's not much you can do to prevent this except to take all the steps we've told you about, which is stay healthy at home, minimize social contact, have increased social distancing, wear a mask like we've all been wearing when your out in areas where you may be exposed to people," Stack said.
Stack said, while Kentucky has had great success at blunting the virus' impact across the state, "it's still out there, and its still a danger." He said he doesn't want to sensationalize the situation, but for those who get the syndrome, it's a serious matter.
Beshear said 141 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kentucky on Sunday, and 105 new cases were confirmed Monday. The governor said the new cases bring that state's total cases so far to 6,677. He said that total includes 23 probable cases, and the rest are lab-confirmed test results.
Currently, 383 Kentuckians are hospitalized because of the virus, and 220 are in intensive care unites, Beshear said.
The governor said 2,335 Kentuckians have recovered so far.
To date, 104,001 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Kentucky