UNION CITY, TN — A 100-year-old Union City, Tennessee, woman said she experienced no side effects after getting her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while her family members experienced some side effects that went away quickly.
Mary Bruce received her second dose of the Moderna vaccine on March 1 at the Obion County Fairgrounds.
"I didn't want to have the virus, I guess," said Bruce. "But so many people were saying, 'Don't, don't.' Some were saying, 'Do.' My doctor said, 'Do,' so I did."
Bruce said she experienced no side effects from the first dose, other than some soreness.
"This arm was just sore a little bit the next day," said Bruce, referring to her left arm that received the first injection. "This one (the right arm that received the second shot), I couldn't even tell I took it."
Bruce said one of her sons-in-law got his vaccine on the same day as she did.
Bruce said she now feels safer after being fully vaccinated. Bruce crochets hats for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and other organizations that help children, as do some of her friends. She hopes they will be able to crochet together again, because they have not been able to gather during the pandemic.
One of Bruce's daughters, 80-year-old Dona, received her second dose of the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday, March 3. Dona's husband, 84-year-old Leonard Blake, got his second dose alongside her. Blake said Dona had a fever for few days, but has since recovered. Blake said he experienced some minor side effects, but is feeling better as well.
"I've been a little bit lethargic, maybe, for a while after a day or two. But I'm doing great now, and my arm hurts just a little bit if I raise it way up. But it's not a problem," said Blake.
Blake said he and his wife decided to be vaccinated because they're avid travelers who enjoy cruises and visiting places around the world. He said for people on the fence about the vaccine, he recommends getting it.
"I understand some people do have some reactions to the injections, but I think that's a chance that people should take. My wife certainly came through her little bit of discomfort problem in a good way," said Blake. "And I have a friend who was vaccinated on Friday who had some difficulty, but (Monday), seems to be much better."
Blake said his experience getting vaccinated at the Obion County Fairgrounds went very smoothly, particularly during his second time, when he and his wife received their final doses within 15 minutes of arrival.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says common side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine are fever, nausea, chills, muscle pain, headache and tiredness. The CDC says the side effects are normal signs that the body is building protection, and they should disappear within a few days.
For people who experience soreness at the injection site, the CDC recommends applying a cool, wet washcloth. Using or exercising the arm can also help alleviate pain. For people who experience fever, the CDC advises them to drink a lot of water and dress lightly.
Click here for other information from the CDC on side effects.
On the WPSD Local 6 Facebook page, many people shared their experiences with the COVID-19 vaccine. Courtney Tune wrote that after getting her first shot, she had a very sore arm. But the pain was gone in two days. After getting her second dose, she was sore once again, and had a fever, chills, body aches and a pounding headache. But those side effects all went away within about two days.
Amy Walker wrote that she had a sore arm after the first shot, and had two days of fever and headache after her second dose. She wrote that the fever went away on day three.
"Any vaccine can do this to anyone," Walker wrote. "Remember, we are kicking the immune system to fight."
While some experienced side effects that disappeared after a day or two, others posted that they did not experience any side effects other than soreness or tenderness.