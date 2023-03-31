FORT CAMPBELL, KY — The 101st Airborne Division has released the names of the nine soldiers killed Wednesday night in a helicopter crash during a training mission.
Two Black Hawk helicopters crashed at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in Trigg County Kentucky.
The soldiers killed in the incident were:
Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida
Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri
Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, California
Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina
Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida
Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri
Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey
“This is a time of great sadness for the 101st Airborne Division. The loss of these Soldiers will reverberate through our formations for years to come,” Maj. Gen. JP McGee said in a statement Friday. McGee is the commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell. “Now is the time for grieving and healing. The whole division and this community stand behind the families and friends of our fallen Soldiers," he said.
The accident is being investigated by an Army aviation safety team from Fort Rucker, Alabama.