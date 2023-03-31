Fort Campbell soldiers killed in Black Hawk crash .jpg

FORT CAMPBELL, KY — The 101st Airborne Division has released the names of the nine soldiers killed Wednesday night in a helicopter crash during a training mission. 

Two Black Hawk helicopters crashed at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in Trigg County Kentucky. 

The soldiers killed in the incident were:

Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida

WO1 JEFFERY BARNES.jpg

Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas

CPL EMILIEMARIEEVE BOLANOS

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri

CW2 ESPARZA ZACHARY.jpg

Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, California

SGT ISAACJOHN GAYO.jpg

Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina

SSG JOSHUA CALEB GORE.jpg

Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida

W01 AARON HEALY.jpg

Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama

SSG TAYLOR MITCHELL.jpg

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri

CW2 RUSTEN SMITH.jpg

Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey

SGT DAVID SOLINAS.jpg

“This is a time of great sadness for the 101st Airborne Division. The loss of these Soldiers will reverberate through our formations for years to come,” Maj. Gen. JP McGee said in a statement Friday. McGee is the commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell. “Now is the time for grieving and healing. The whole division and this community stand behind the families and friends of our fallen Soldiers," he said. 

The accident is being investigated by an Army aviation safety team from Fort Rucker, Alabama. 