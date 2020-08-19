FORT CAMPBELL, KY — The 101st Airborne Division Air Assault welcomed home more than 110 Soldiers Tuesday from their deployment to Africa.
The Soldiers, assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, reunited with their families after a brief ceremony on the division parade field, according to 101st Airborne Division.
While deployed, the Soldiers supported the East Africa Response Force, which provides a combat-ready rapid deployment capability to support crisis operations across Africa. The EARF operates under the auspices of United States Africa Command.
The Soldiers were deployed from Fort Campbell in May.
The 101st Airborne Division says EARF has been called upon in the recent past. In January, the EARF deployed to Manda Bay, Kenya, after the attack on the Kenya Defense Force base.