Fort Campbell soldiers killed in Black Hawk crash
FORT CAMPBELL, KY — The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade announced on social media they will be live streaming a memorial service to honor the nine Ft. Campbell soldiers who were killed in a helicopter crash on March 29. 
 
The service begins at 1 p.m. on Thursday, and can be viewed on the group's Facebook page
 
The brigade says the stream will be for "all family members and loved ones unable to attend the memorial in person, but wish to be there in spirit."
 
 
One day prior, the 101st CAB ran a 9K memorial in honor of the fallen soldiers. 
Fort Campbell memorial
The soldiers were killed on March 29 when their medical evacuation aircrafts crashed in Trigg County, as they were conducting a routine training mission. All nine of the fallen were stationed at Fort Campbell. 
 
 
Maj. Gen. JP McGee previously said in a statement that the accident brought about a time of "great sadness" for the 101st Airborne Division.
 
"The loss of these Soldiers will reverberate through our formations for years to come,” he said. 
 
The names of them nine fallen service members, which were released on March 31, are:

Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida

Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri

Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, California

Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina

Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida

Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri

Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey

 
 