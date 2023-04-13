FORT CAMPBELL, KY — The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade announced on social media they will be live streaming a memorial service to honor the nine Ft. Campbell soldiers who were killed in a helicopter crash on March 29.
The service begins at 1 p.m. on Thursday, and can be viewed on the group's Facebook page.
The brigade says the stream will be for "all family members and loved ones unable to attend the memorial in person, but wish to be there in spirit."
One day prior, the 101st CAB ran a 9K memorial in honor of the fallen soldiers.
The soldiers were killed on March 29 when their medical evacuation aircrafts crashed in Trigg County, as they were conducting a routine training mission. All nine of the fallen were stationed at Fort Campbell.
Maj. Gen. JP McGee previously said in a statement that the accident brought about a time of "great sadness" for the 101st Airborne Division.
"The loss of these Soldiers will reverberate through our formations for years to come,” he said.
The names of them nine fallen service members, which were released on March 31, are:
Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida
Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri
Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, California
Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina
Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida
Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri
Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey