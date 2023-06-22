ROCKLAND, ME (WCSH) — Virginia Oliver, affectionately known as Maine’s "Lobster Lady," is still lobstering at the age of 103.
Virginia, or Ginny as her friends call her, celebrated her 103rd birthday earlier this month. She gathered with friends and family at the Rockland Historical Society to mark the occasion.
Wayne Gray, a friend of Ginny’s, confirmed she has renewed her lobster fishing license for the 2023 season.
She started lobstering with her father and older brother when she was 8 years old, so this marks her 95th year hauling traps.
The centenarian still lives on the same street where she grew up but in a different house.
All of her children lobster, too, just as her late husband had. When asked what she likes best about lobstering, Ginny said, "Being the boss."
She doesn't go out if she doesn't want to, but she loves the independence life on the water has afforded her family.
Two Maine residents, writer Barbara Walsh and illustrator Shelby Crouse collaborated on a children's book called “The Lobster Lady Maine’s 102-year-old Legend."