McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department is reporting 104 new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County.
This brings the new total to 2,633 with 1,105 active cases, 33 people in the hospital with the virus and 32 people having died.
Out of the 104 people who tested positive, the oldest is a 98-year-old man and the youngest is a 5-month-old girl.
The PDHD is also reporting seven new positive COVID-19 cases in Ballard County, three new cases in Carlisle County, and 23 new cases in Hickman County. There were no newly confirmed cases in Fulton County.
To date, the health department is reporting a total of 251 COVID-19 cases in Ballard County, with 79 active cases, 3 people hospitalized, and 2 people having died from the virus.
Carlisle County has a total of 209 COVID-19 cases, 58 of which are considered active, and one person has died from the virus in this county.
PDHD says Fulton County is reporting 257 total COVID-19 cases, with 14 of those being considered active, to date, and eight people having died.
Hickman county is reporting 202 total cases, with 48 cases considered active, two people in the hospital, and six people having died.